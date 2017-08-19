This copy of the Antifa Manual, that is used by the George Soros funded, violent, anti-American, anti free-speech radical group, was allegedly found on the Evergreen College campus. The content of this manual is disturbing and should be read by every American, so we understand what we are up against. It helps to explain why these groups call our President and his supporters “Hitler” or “racists” or “homophobes.” It’s not that Trump or his supporters are any of these things, it’s just part of a campaign to humiliate and shut down any opposition to radicals whose ultimate goal is a one world order and the destruction of capitalism in America.

This manual gives every day Americans a look into the mind of a leftist radical who hates America and everything Americans stand for. They clearly have no regard for free-speech and are willing to use any means necessary, including deceit, outright lies and of course, violence to achieve their ultimate goals of a New World Order.

This page explains how Antifa members are to use name-calling as a means to create a culture of tolerance. “When all else fails, compare someone to Hitler.” Next they discuss how to use ones minority status, and to remember that you are “Black first” and “American second.” or “Gay/Lesbian first” and “American third” and so on.

It’s important to gain control of the media through any means necessary.

Some major media conglomerates are swinging to our side, but they have not gone far enough.

It’s no coincidence that CNN just published a fluff piece on Antifa today: Unmasking the leftist Antifa movement

The CNN piece was clearly written to shed a sympathetic light on the violent group that’s been caught attacking and harming so many innocent Americans, many of them were harmed by Antifa for defending free speech and/or our President Donald J. Trump.

Look for the leftist media to kick it into high gear when it comes to defending the violence perpetrated on innocent Americans by the violent Antifa group. More of these soft pieces on the radical Antifa group are sure to be popping up over the next several months.

If you are seeking positions of power in the media, be sure to obfuscate and hide your true intentions on the various social media platforms.

Use social media as a baton to slap down anyone who hold fascist viewpoints. Call them racist, homophobic, misogynistic. Create an echo chamber around you.

The next step is to threaten the livelihood of anyone who dares speak out against our agenda.

The pro-abortion page: This page talks about how white people are able to afford to have their “fetuses” aborted, while “people of color” have little choice but to keep a baby to term.

And finally, the ultimate goal is a New World Order and a New World Government where hatred and bigotry no longer exist. Imagine, if Antifa could figure out a way through George Soros funded activity, to shut down the rights of every American using violence and hatred at tools, their dream might just be possible…until they wake up and realize of course, that most Americans don’t hate this country and aren’t interested in Antifa’s special brand of violence and chaos.