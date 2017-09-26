“DOES SOVEREIGNTY REST WITH THE PEOPLE OR DOES IT REST WITH MONEY?”

Steve Bannon was interviewed by Sean Hannity last night in his first interview after leaving the White House. Bannon was on fire! He’s so spot on about everything that has happened to America and where we need to go from here. He sees the damage done by Democrats, Obama and Republican Global Elitists. He knows that President Trump is our hope for getting back on track after 8 years of destruction from Obama. We love everything Bannon has to say and agree with his sense of urgency in getting rid of the political elites like McConnell.

STEVE BANNON GETS IT!

Does sovereignty rest with the people or does it rest with money. Is it going to be the muscle of the grassroots or the money of the corrupt and incompetent permanent political class that rules Washington DC like a new aristocracy…

The elites represented by Mitch McConnell hold me in contempt. They think I’m a bad guy, they think I’m a dangerous guy. I wear their contempt as a badge of honor. They have helped destroy this country. They have done nothing but allow economic hate crimes against the working men and women in the heartland of this country. The factories went to China and the drugs came in. We gotta stop it.

Bannon was referring to the election in Alabama between Roy Moore and Luther Strange.

Steve Bannon: The same gang that is going after Roy Moore went after Donald Trump…

A real review has to be made on how President Trump got the wrong information and how President Trump came down on the wrong side of the football here…

This is a referendum on the party of Davos and the elites in Davos and the United States and Washington DC that Mitch McConnell is the face of. Tomorrow the good folks of Alabama are going to decide.